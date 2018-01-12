Booze-fuelled thug attacked partner after he feared she was cheating

A drunken thug who wrongly feared his partner was cheating on him launched a terrifying attack on her.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 9 how Jason Slater, 43, of Highfield View Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, grabbed his partner by the throat and pinned her down.

Angela Hadfield, prosecuting, said Slater texted his partner to say he had taken tablets and did not want to be here anymore before calling her and asking for a lift, insulting and threatening her. Mrs Hadfield added that 15 minutes later the defendant turned up at his partner’s home, smashed a door window, pushed the complainant’s bedroom door open, grabbed her throat and pinned her down.

The complainant escaped, according to Mrs Hadfield, as Slater said he was going to set fire to her home.

Slater told police he had wrongly thought his partner was having an affair and he had consumed a lot of brandy.

He pleaded guilty to assault and causing damage after the incident on Christmas Eve.

Slater told the court he has past issues which cause him to go off the rails. He added he was really sorry.

Magistrates sentenced Slater to ten weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with alcohol treatment and rehabilitation.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.