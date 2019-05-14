Boozed-up man struck his partner in the head with a shoe after she threw his cider away

An abusive booze-fuelled man admitted throwing a training shoe at his partner because she had thrown his cider away.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 9 how Mark Hodkin, 33, formerly of Welbeck Court, Staveley, admitted throwing a trainer at his partner which struck her in the head.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Hodkin’s partner dialled 999 and told officers at the scene that the defendant had smashed a window at their flat and had thrown a shoe which hit her in the head.

Mrs Allsop added that witnesses stated that they had heard Hodkin shouting an abusing his partner from the street.

Hodkin told police he had consumed two cans of Special Brew lager on top of cider and he had felt tipsy and his partner had thrown his cider away.

He admitted to police that he had picked up his trainer and thrown it at his partner with the intention of hitting her on the arm.

Police also stated that Hodkin was later seen back at the property after he had been bailed with the condition not to attend Welbeck Court and he admitted the breach.

Hodkin, of Belmont Drive, at Lowgates, Staveley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on April 21 and he also admitted breaching a bail condition.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said Hodkin has some previous convictions but he has not been convicted for five years.

He added that Hodkin told police what he had done and because the victim refused to make a formal statement he is to be convicted for the assault by his own admissions.

Mrs Allsop also said Hodkin’s partner had refused to make a formal statement of complaint but she did speak to officers at the scene and had dialled 999.

Hodkin was sentenced to a community order lasting until February 8, 2020, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.