Boozed-up reveller punched a man after someone had been chatting and laughing with his partner

A boozed-up reveller who punched a man to the floor after he had seen someone laughing with his partner has been given a community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, Tuesday, July 16, how Reece James Newton, 24, of Valley Road, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield, attacked Carl Watkinson at The Junction Bar, on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, on May 11.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said that it was an unprovoked assault after the victim had attended a birthday party at various pubs before the group went to the Junction public house.

Mrs Allsop added that Mr Watkinson could not remember a lot of what happened but he woke in an ambulance with pain to his head, bruising to his face and swelling to his jaw and cuts to his face from where he fell.

A witness stated he had seen Newton approach his partner before the defendant went up to Mr Watkinson and stood behind him and punched him in the back of his head.

Newton, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Defence solicitor James Riley said: “He has no animosity to the victim. It was a case of having too much to drink during the day and being at an office party with his partner and not knowing the intricacies of office life he got the wrong end of the stick.

“He’s not a big drinker. He saw his partner chatting and laughing with another person and reacted wholly inaccurately.”

Mr Riley added that farm worker Newton wishes to apologise to Mr Watkinson.

Magistrates sentenced Newton to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and £125 compensation.