Boozed-up thug blames alcohol after he went on the rampage at a pub

A booze-fuelled thug who punched a friend through a broken window has told a court that he blamed alcohol for his bad behaviour.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 13 how Liam Cooper, 31, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, was arrested by police after the attack at the Butcher’s Arms, at Brimington, Chesterfield.

A reveller put his bad behaviour down to drinking too much alcohol.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said: “It was August 22 in the early hours of the morning when officers were called after a report that the defendant had smashed a window and they arrived and saw he was under the influence of alcohol.

“They tried to stop him speaking to others and he was trying to get away and he had to be restrained.”

Mrs Price added that Cooper was being aggressive and he was removed from the pub and as the complainant was trying to calm him down he was punched threw a window and the glass was smashed.

Cooper screamed and swore and threatened police when they arrived, according to Mrs Price, and he had to be taken to the ground and restrained.

The defendant complained that the complainant had been goading him from behind the pub window and he had reacted and he was sorry for what he had done.

Mrs Price added that the defendant also told one of the officers that he was going to break his nose.

Cooper later told police that he blamed his behaviour on alcohol and he claimed that he did not behave that way normally.

The defendant, who has previous convictions from between 2005 to 2011 including public order offences, pleaded guilty to damaging a window, using threatening behaviour towards a police officer and admitted the assault.

Defence solicitor Felicity Coats said: “He’s remained out of trouble for the last seven years. There are similar offences on his record but he has done a lot to change.”

Mrs Coats added that Cooper had not intended to cause the assault but he did so when he punched the window in temper.

She said: “The gentleman in the pub is a long-standing friend he’s known for years and they have made-up.”

The court heard that the defendant, who has paid for the damage caused, suffers from a head injury which affects his ability to control his temper.

He said: “I have changed. I have been a bit of a lunatic when I was younger. I have apologised to the police and I was out of order but drink is a dangerous thing. I do not know how it is legal. That is why I don’t drink usually because that’s what happens to me.”

Magistrates fined Cooper £240 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £125 compensation.

Cooper added: “That was a dear night wasn’t it?”