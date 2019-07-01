Boozy Derbyshire motorist was nearly three times the drink-drive limit after a crash

A booze-fuelled motorist who was just under three-times the drink-drive limit when she collided into another vehicle has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 19 how Toni Marie Edwards, 33, of Hunloke Avenue, Chesterfield, collided with another vehicle before the other motorist alerted police because he had suspected Edwards had been drinking.

A drink-drive breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “Miss Edwards was driving a car that turned into Factory Street, Chesterfield, on June 4, at about 8.30pm, and she collided with another car being driven on Factory Street.

“The two cars suffered damage to their front wings and wheels and no injuries were incurred.”

Mr Carr added that the other motorist suspected Edwards was under the influence of intoxicants and the police were alerted.

Edwards registered 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to thwe court, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Anise Rowlands said: “She had been drinking that afternoon and had no plans to drive but there was a crisis at home and she is very contrite, remorseful and embarrassed by what has happened.”

Ms Rowlands added that Edwards works for the Mecca Bingo franchise in hospitatlity and she does not have any alcohol-related issues.

Edwards was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She was also disqualified from driving for 23 months.