Boozy thug is ordered to do unpaid work after he grabbed his partner by the throat

A boozed-up thug who grabbed his partner by the throat has been given a community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 20 how Philip Nicolson, 50, of Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, had been drinking with his partner before they began arguing as they unloaded shopping.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous hearing that they were arguing about finances.

Nicolson struck the inside of the freezer door with an e-cigarette, according to Mrs Allsop, and demanded money from his partner who refused to give him any.

Mrs Allsop added that Nicolson grabbed his partner by the throat before she left the property.

Nicolson pleaded guilty to causing damage and he admitted assault by beating after the dispute on April 5.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

The court heard Nicolson has a previous conviction for domestic violence relating to the same victim.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said alcohol had been a factor.

Magistrates, who considered a probation report, sentenced Nicolson on June 20 to a one-year community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 40 hours of unpaid work.

Nicolson was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The defendant was also given a two-year restraining order.