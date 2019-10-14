Bungling-burglar is jailed after he was caught red-handed by police

A bungling burglar who was spotted and caught in minutes trying to break into a home has been put behind bars.

Derby Crown Court heard on October 10 how Steven Partridge, 33, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was spotted climbing over a shed by police and was caught after they had received a 999 call from a neighbour.

Recorder Ben Nolan QC told Partridge: “It was a deliberate attempt to break into a house and in your bag was the appropriate equipment typically used for this type of offence.

“There was a ski-mask, gloves and other equipment and you have previous convictions.

“Having heard the facts it is impossible for me to arrive at any other sentence than prison.

“I have heard that you are doing well trying to quit drugs altogether and that is commendable.

“Only you can change your ways.”

Elisabeth Evans, prosecuting, said the offence happened on Storrs Road, at Brampton, Chesterfield.

She said a neighbour of the targeted house saw a man acting suspiciously in the garden of his neighbour’s property and he called police.

Miss Evans said: “The police arrived in very quick time, just six minutes, and they found this defendant climbing over the shed in the rear garden.

“What followed was a short foot chase and they caught and arrested the defendant.

“On him was rucksack which was fund to contain a number of items that showed he was going equipped for burglary.

“That included a woollen hat, gloves and a mask.”

Partridge took full responsibility for the offence and told police he had committed the crime in an attempt to fund his drug habit.

The defendant, who has a previous conviction for the same type of offence, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary.

David Watts, mitigating, said: “The offence was very much drug-orientated and he was quite frank and open when he was interviewed by the police.”

Recorder Nolan QC sentenced Partridge to one year of custody.