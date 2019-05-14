Burglar who raided two homes and attempted to steal a car is spared from jail

A burglar who raided two homes has narrowly been spared from time behind bars.

Derby Crown Court heard on May 9 how Nathan Droniuk, 26, formerly of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, got into a home on Ashgate Avenue, Ashgate, Chesterfield, and stole car keys but was forced to flee empty-handed.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, had told a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that a witness also heard an alarm at a property on Ash Tree Close, Ashgate, and alerted police.

Droniuk, who is of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and the attempted theft of an Audi SQ5 from February 24.

He also admitted the burglary at Ash Tree Close from the same day where electrical items and a bracelet were stolen.

Droniuk’s case was committed to Derby Crown Court and he was sentenced on May 9 to 12 months of custody suspended for 24 months with 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £700 compensation.