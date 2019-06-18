Cannabis drug-driver is banned from the road after he was caught just over the limit

A cannabis drug-driver who was stopped by police after they believed he had been speeding has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 17 how Scott Casterton, 24, of Cuttholme Road, Chesterfield, was stopped by police on Harehill Road, Chesterfield, where he failed a drug test and later registered as being just over the legal cannabis drug-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Dan Church said: “Officers were on Harehill Road, Chesterfield, and saw a BMW being driven in excess of the speed limit. It was followed by police and pulled over.”

Mr Church added that police could smell cannabis and the defendant failed a roadside drug test which revealed a positive reading for cannabis.

Casterton told police that he is addicted to cannabis and uses about seven grammes of the class B drug a day.

The court heard that the final registered reading showed 2.3microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood which exceeded the specified limit of two microgrammes.

Casterton pleaded guilty to exceeding the drug-drive limit after the incident on March 9.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said there was not a great deal of impairment with Casterton’s driving and he complied with the police.

Mr Strelley added that Casterton has taken steps to reduce his cannabis use and he wants to stop using the drug because of the effects it has.

Mr Strelley said: “The whole experience has been a wake-up call.”

Magistrates fined Casterton £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.