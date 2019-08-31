Caught on camera - Derbyshire police want to speak to these 16 people
Police have released images of a number of people they would like to speak to in connection with crimes across Derbyshire.
Images may be of potential suspects or witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call Derbyshire police on 101.
1. Heanor bicycle theft
Two males are seen climbing over the fence on Bailey Brook Drive, Heanor on May 20. Once over the fence they enter an insecure shed and steal pedal cycle.'Crime: Dwelling Burglary'Area: Heanor'Date: 20/05/2019'Crime Ref: 19000257511
A female enters store on Hadfield Road, Hadfield on May 30 and uses the self service checkout to pay for an item. She conceals four bottles of spirits in a bag and leaves without offering payment.'Area: Chapel and Chinley'Date: 30/05/2019'Crime Ref: 19000276691
This man is suspected of stealing items from a car left in car park on Church Street, Alfreton during a wedding reception. On returning to the car the owner noticed items were missing. 'Crime: Theft'Area: Alfreton Town'Date: 02/08/2019'Crime Ref: 19000409094