CCTV IMAGES: Police investigating public order offences at Nottingham Forest v Derby County game

Police investigating a series of incidents where items were thrown into the crowd at a football match have released images of people they would like to speak to.

Officers are investigating incidents where items including bottles and coins were thrown into the crowd during the Nottingham Forest versus Derby County game on Sunday March 11.

Police would like to speak to the people pictured in connection with the incident.

Several people suffered minor injuries, including a seven-year-old boy who was hit in the face.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should call police on 101, quoting incident 480 of 5 June.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.