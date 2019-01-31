CCTV images show man breaking into car in Derbyshire

Residents have been urged to keep their vehicle secure after CCTV images show a man breaking into a car in Belpur.

The incident took place on John O’Gaunts Way at around 4am on Monday, January 7.

Although the man managed to get in the car, nothing appears to have been stolen.

PCSO Scott Hunt, of the Belper Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “It is really important to make sure you leave your car locked and secure, and never leave valuables on show.

"It takes little effort and time for a would-be thief to steal from a car which is unlocked so please help to reduce the risk of becoming a victim by not letting your car be an easy target.

“If you recognise the man in this footage, please contact us and if you notice any activity such as this report it to police as soon as possible.”

If you have any have any information which you think could help, contact the police using 101 and mention PC Tony Hayes, and reference number 19*8376, in any correspondence.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.