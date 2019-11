Police are concerned for the safety of a missing man from Derbyshire.

Lee Campion, 27, has been missing from his Langley Mill home since Thursday, November 28.

He was last seen in Mickleover, Derby.

Lee was wearing dark jeans, trainers and a grey hoody with a fluorescent emblem on the shoulder.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, slim and with short hair.

If you know where he could be, call 101, quoting reference 199-291119.

