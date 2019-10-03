Convicted robber absconds from Derbyshire prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a convicted robber who has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

Michael Seddon, who was convicted of robbery at Bournemouth Crown Court in November 2011, was last seen at HMP Sudbury at 9pm on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He was clean shaven when last seen and has blue eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 1266 of October 1, by calling 101 or via the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.