Convicted robber absconds from Derbyshire prison

A convicted robber has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

Luke Harvey left HMP Sudbury on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was jailed for 12 years at Leicester Crown Court in April 2014 for robbery.

READ MORE: Mental health campaigner's disgust after daughter's phone stolen in Chesterfield town centre

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he absconded, he had a full beard.

He has connections to the Handsworth, Erdington and Kingstanding areas of Birmingham.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting incident 8 of September 1, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

READ MORE: CCTV image released by police investigating burglary at Staveley dental practice

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.