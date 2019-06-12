Council and police crack down on suspected drug den in Derbyshire

A court has extended a closure order at a bungalow which has allegedly been the scene for suspected drug activity.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 11 how the property at Jackson Avenue, Tupton, Chesterfield, was originally made subject to a closure order from March 15 until June 14 under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

However, North East Derbyshire District Council has now successfully submitted an application for a further three-month extension of the closure order to prevent further alleged disorderly behaviour or nuisance in the neighbourhood.

A NEDDC representative told the court the property concerned is a one-bedroom bungalow owned by the council and managed by Rykneld Homes.

The court bench was presented with an image showing hypodermic needles and paraphernalia associated with heroin use.

Since the property’s closure, the council representative claimed disorderly behaviour has been displaced with the council and police chasing a group around the area behaving similarly at other properties with people stating that they have witnessed packages being exchanged.

She added: “I am happy to say the closure order has been successful and the behaviour has been displaced, but it is like a Benny Hill film because the council and police have chased a group around the area moving to six or seven properties.”

It is feared that without an extension to keep the property under a closure order such behaviour would return, according to the council which has been consulting with Derbyshire Constabulary.

The council representative added: “It’s the council’s case that the application is a proportionate action and it is reasonable and necessary to stop this behaviour continuing until we get possession from the county court.”

She also stated that a notice has been issued to the tenant and former occupant Darren Tagg should he wish to make representations and once that expires the council will apply to the county court for absolute grounds for possession of the property.

Magistrates granted the application for a further three-month closure extension at the property in Tupton which means the bungalow will remain shuttered and unoccupied.

The court heard that the tenant and former occupant Mr Tagg has revealed to the council that he is currently living in a shed.