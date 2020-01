A lorry carrying thousands of tubes of Pringles caught fire on the M1 motorway near Derbyshire today.

Burnt tubes were seen near the HGV following the blaze, which engulfed the lorry near junction 25 at 7am.

Highways England posted this picture on Twitter of the aftermath of the lorry fire.

A slip road was closed as a result of the fire.

Highways England said the driver – who was unhurt – managed to save the tractor unit before escaping.

Firefighters tackled the blaze and a clean-up operation was started to remove the tubes.

The road reopened at 2.20pm.