Dangerous driver awaits sentencing after a collision left a woman injured

A dangerous driver who admitted causing a head-on collision has had his case further adjourned.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Jerry Wallace, 65, was driving a VW Passatt on the A515, at Hartington, when he was involved in a collision during an overtaking manoeuvre.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, had told the court the defendant went to overtake an HGV in contravention of solid white lines and he went into a blind dip and there was a vehicle coming in the other direction.

Mr Hollett added this resulted in a head-on-collision and the other female motorist suffered life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed Wallace had expressed remorse. Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court and it has been further adjourned until October 4.