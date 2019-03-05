Dash cam footage shows banned and uninsured driver leading police on 100mph car chase through Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

A banned and uninsured driver who led police on a 100mph chase through Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in a stolen Audi has been jailed.

Christopher Khalfan, 22, was pursued by officers for almost 15 minutes as he hit breakneck speeds along residential roads.

Christopher Khalfan

He can be seen on dash-cam footage repeatedly overtaking on the wrong side of the road and crashing into five cars as he tried to give police the slip on January 21.

The dramatic chase finally came to an end when a brave HGV driver boxed in the Audi A4 to block Khaflan's escape and officers were able to detain him.



A court heard it was "miracle" nobody was injured or killed during the chase - which saw Khalfan speed through five towns across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Khalfan, of Bilborough, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, without insurance and failing to stop for police.

The dad-of-two was jailed for 15 months and banned from driving for two years and seven months at Derby Crown Court on Friday.



The court heard police spotted a stolen vehicle being driven by Khalfan in Eastwood, and followed him on to the 70mph speed limit section of the A610.

The Audi was boxed in by an HGV driver

Although the court heard no evidence Khalfan stole the car himself, he proceeded to lead officers on a high-speed chase during which he topped 100mph.

At one point he drove at more than 70mph in a 30mph limit, crashed into five different vehicles and hit bollards at high speeds on the wrong side of the road.

The footage showed Khalfan reach 101mph on the A61- before coming off a roundabout and heading into Awsworth, and then Ilkeston.

He then crashed into a parked BMW in Marlpool, where officers ran out of their car to try and arrest the defendant.

Two HGV drivers gave chase on foot and helped police apprehend Khalfan

But Khalfan managed to squeeze his car through a gap as cops tried to get into his vehicle and the chase continued.

He then took road humps at speed through streets in Heanor, where two HGV blocked him in.

As he tried to flee, the HGV drivers also gave chase on foot and one found Khalfan hiding and helped apprehend him.

The two HGV drivers, Wayne Harwood and Robert Cameron, were commended for their actions by the judge.

He crashed into parked cars during the chase

Mr Harwood was handed £600 from the public purse and £400 was given to Mr Cameron.