Derbyshire drink-driver caused thousands of pounds of damage after she crashed into a home

A witness claimed someone could have been killed after a drink-driver crashed into a home and caused thousands of pounds of damage.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 4 how Heather Pearson, 44, of Woodlea Grove, Little Eaton, collided with a bungalow on Hawthorne Close, Kilburn.

Prosecuting solicitor Katie Hamill said a witness had been visiting his step-daughter on Hawthorne Close with his wife but she had not been home so they waited in a car and heard the crash.

Mrs Hamill added: “At 2.20pm, they heard screeching and a loud bang and they saw a Mercedes car passing in front and going straight across the road and going straight into a house with a loud bang.”

The witness stated that in his view if anyone had been in the property where the car had collided they would have been killed.

Mrs Hamill said Pearson had also crashed into a lamppost and got out of her vehicle and she looked like she was panicking.

The owner of the damaged one-storey bungalow stated the property suffered £30,000 of damage which was covered by insurance but he had been forced to pay the £250 excess.

Mrs Hamill said Pearson failed a roadside breath test and later registered 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on August 18.

Pearson told police she had consumed a large amount of alcohol during the evening before but she also had some wine after she had woken up and she drove to visit a friend.

The defendant claimed her brakes had failed and she had gone into the back of a van, hit a lamppost and had collided with the property.

Though Mrs Hamill added that someone had checked the brakes and claimed they had been working.

Defence solicitor Emma Hodgson said Pearson has no previous convictions and she was extremely ashamed to be in court.

Miss Hodgson added: “She had not appreciated the alcohol she had consumed the night before had placed her over the limit.”

The court heard Pearson is seeking help from her GP and an alcohol support worker after she has suffered difficulties with a bereavement and the breakdown of her marriage.

Magistrates sentenced Pearson to a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Pearson was disqualified from driving for 24 months but she can reduce the ban by 26 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.