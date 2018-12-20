Derbyshire golf club fined after worker’s ‘serious’ burns in deep fat fryer accident

An Amber Valley golf club has been fined a total of £13,460 after an accident with a deep fat fryer left a staff member with serious burns.

Bosses from Chevin Golf Club in Duffield admitted a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act when they appeared before Derby magistrates.

The club was ordered to pay a total of £13,460, made up of a fine of £6,000, costs of £7,330 and a victim surcharge of £170.

The prosecution, brought by Amber Valley Borough Council, came following an accident involving one of the club’s catering employees who was injured while cleaning out the premises’ deep fat fryer.

The employee sustained burns to both their left and right calf, the top of their right thigh, waist, back and upper torso, which required a skin graft.

Commenting on the case, Councillor Paul Hillier, portfolio holder for housing and wellbeing at the borough council, said: “Deep fat fryers are used in many catering premises and are potentially very dangerous.

“Employers must have in place a suitable and sufficient risk assessment for their safe use and their cleaning.

“They must also ensure staff are properly trained in the safe procedures for emptying and cleaning them and be aware of the reasons why protective equipment should be worn.

“Our officers will continue to ensure this requirement is being carried out during their routine inspections.”

The case was heard on Thursday, December 13.