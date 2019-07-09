Derbyshire man accused of murdering a pensioner has had his case considered for a potential trial

The case of a Derbyshire man accused of murdering a pensioner has been considered at crown court and earmarked for a potential trial.

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday, July 8, how Daniel Walsh, 29, of Marsden Street, near Chesterfield town centre, has been charged with the murder of 71-year-old Graham Snell.

Pictured are police at Marsden Street, Chesterfield.

Mr Snell, also of Marsden Street, was reported missing on June 30 having last been seen alive in Chesterfield town centre on June 19, according to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Police enquiries into the death of Mr Snell had centred on addresses on Marsden Street and at Oakamoor Close, on Wardgate Way, at Holme Hall, in Chesterfield.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC agreed for the case to be further reviewed on September 13 with a potential trial fixed for November 25.

A previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing was told Mr Walsh intends to plead not guilty to murder.

Pictured is deceased Graham Snell, 71, formerly of Marsden Street, Chesterfield.

Police have also confirmed a further 31-year-old Chesterfield man was arrested last week in connection with the alleged murder of Mr Snell on suspicion of assisting an alleged offender.

He has been released on police bail.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary between Wednesday, June 19, and Sunday, June 30.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police immediately on the 101 number or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 19*340439.

Pictured are police at Oakamoor Close, on Wardgate Way, at Holme Hall, Chesterfield.

Due to police contact prior to Mr Snell’s death Derbyshire Constabulary has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to this case.