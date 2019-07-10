Derbyshire man attacked his estranged wife after he feared she had been texting his new partner

A man who was worried his estranged wife was texting his new partner barged into her home and attacked her.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 9 how Dean Ragan, 29, of Newby Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, pushed, pulled and grabbed his wife in an attempt to get her mobile phone.

Dan Church, prosecuting, said: “On February 15, the victim had told the defendant things weren’t working for her and he was not allowed to stay.”

But Mr Church added that later Ragan returned and asked if he could leave his dog and forced his way into the property. Ragan tried to grab his wife’s phone, according to Mr Church, and she dropped the mobile and he tried to grab it and tried to push her away and pulled her back.

Mr Church added the victim did bite Ragan’s arm and the defendant accepts he put his hand across her mouth as she was screaming and pushed and pulled her down.

The defendant stated he wanted to stop his wife texting his partner, according to Mr Church, because he feared she was trying to break them up. Mr Church said the victim also appeared to have been locked in her flat as police struggled to gain access.

The defendant told police there had been relationship difficulties and there had been an incident after his wife had sent a text.

Ragan pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Gladstone Road, Chesterfield.

Serena Simpson, defending, said Ragan apologises and is ashamed and remorseful.

Ragan was sentenced to an 18 month community order with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 100 hours of unpaid work. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was made subject to a two-year restraining order.