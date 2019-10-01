Derbyshire pervert admitted viewing thousands of indecent images of children

A man is still due to be sentenced after he appeared in court charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

Derby Crown Court heard on Thursday, September 26, how Wayne Davenport, 52, of South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield, originally pleaded guilty to the three charges during a hearing on July 10 at Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Davenport has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child between February 23, 2018, and August 12, 2018.

The first count was listed to have involved 921 Category A indecent photographs, the second count was listed to have involved 660 Category B indecent photographs and the third count was listed to have involved 150,055 Category C indecent images.

Category C is regarded as the lower category on the scale for indecent images.

Derby Crown Court previously agreed that a pre-sentence report could be compiled with the probation service prior to sentencing and the case has subsequently been adjourned and re-listed on multiple occasions.

Davenport’s case has now been further adjourned until November 14.