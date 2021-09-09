Derbyshire police release image after knife incident at shop

Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to after staff at a shop in Derbyshire were threatened with a knife.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 1:42 pm

The incident at the Co-op, on Strutt Street, Belper, took place on August 15 and saw a man steal two bottles of alcohol before threatening staff with a knife.

The man pictured was in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to him.

MORE: Chesterfield’s worst streets for antisocial behaviour

Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to after staff at a shop in Derbyshire were threatened with a knife.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 21*458761.