Derbyshire police release image after knife incident at shop
Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to after staff at a shop in Derbyshire were threatened with a knife.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 1:42 pm
The incident at the Co-op, on Strutt Street, Belper, took place on August 15 and saw a man steal two bottles of alcohol before threatening staff with a knife.
The man pictured was in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to him.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 21*458761.