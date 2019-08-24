Derbyshire police release image of man they want to speak to as part of a theft investigation

Derbyshire police who are investigating a theft in which a purse was stolen from inside a car have released an image of a man they would like to talk to about the incident.

A 43-year-old woman returned to her car in Trent Meadows, Meadow Lane, Long Eaton, to find the window smashed, according to Derbyshire police, and her purse was missing.

Derbyshire police have released an image of a man, pictured, they would like to talk to as part of an investigation into a theft.

Police stated that a bank card from the victim’s purse was used a short time later to make two transactions at a shop in Tamworth Road after the theft at around 6.30pm, on Tuesday, July 16.

PC Anthony Sheck said: “Since this incident happened we have been following a number of lines of enquiry and now have a clear CCTV image of a man we’d like to talk to in connection to the incident.

“Do you recognise the man in the image? Or were you at Trent Meadows or in Tamworth Road between 6.30pm and 7.30pm that evening, and noticed anything suspicious? If so we’d like to hear from you.

“I’d also like to reiterate the importance of keeping valuables hidden when you’re out and about, whether in a car or on foot.

“Anything left on display in a car may make it a target for thieves.”

For advice on keeping vehicles safe people can visit https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/theft-from-a-vehicle/vehicle-safe-and-sound/ for details.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire police by any of the below methods and quote 19000372302.

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.