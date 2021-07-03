Derbyshire Police's message to football fans ahead of England v Ukraine match

Before kick off at 8pm tonight, the force has urged residents to enjoy the match safely after rowdy scenes across the country following England’s triumph over Germany earlier this week.

Residents will no doubt be flocking to pubs across the county again to cheer England on in the Euro quarter finals.

The force posted on Facebook: “With England taking on Ukraine tonight,we have just three simple messages to remember ahead of the 8pm kick-off:

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

“1 – Make sure you have a designated driver – or you have booked your taxi early doors – and never get behind the wheel after a drink.

“2 – Tempers can get frayed, especially with alcohol to help settle nerves, but don’t let violence make it a night to remember for all the wrong reasons.

“3 – It’s coming home!”