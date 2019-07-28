Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit set to star on Channel 5 show Traffic Cops

The hilarious, sassy and hardworking team at Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are set to star on our small screens in the upcoming series of Traffic Cops UK.

The unit, which is known for its sassy Twitter posts relating to incidents on the county's roads, has been followed by camera crews for the last few months as it showcases the hard work it undertakes to keep our roads safe.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Among the stories due to be shown in this series is the pursuit of a van along a footpath near Ripley, the rescue of a young driver whose car falls off the A61 Dronfield bypass, and the hunt for a stolen telehandler forklift suspected to be planned for a cash machine ram raid.

Inspector Dave Neate, who leads the teams, said: “Our officers patrol Derbyshire’s roads day and night and the variety of incidents they deal with is staggering.

“From responding to reports of burglaries and pursuing high performance cars linked to drug dealing, to attending serious and fatal collisions, there is much more to it than just policing the roads.

“The work they do is an integral part of helping the police disrupt criminal activity in Derbyshire and that’s what we wanted to show by taking part in Traffic Cops.

“We built up a great relationship with the crew and the end result offers a no-holds-barred view of how much work goes in to catching criminals and keeping people safe.”

The first batch of filming, recorded towards the tail end of 2018, has resulted in this series of eight weekly episodes and will start its full run at 8pm on Monday, 29 July. The first episode of the series was broadcast a few weeks ago as a teaser for the full run.

Each episode of this first Derbyshire series will air at 8pm every Monday on Channel 5.