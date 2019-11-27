Derbyshire teen jailed for causing death of Betty Wood

A 19 year old from Belper has been sentenced to 16 months in jail for causing the death of Betty Wood.

George Parkin was driving his Renault Clio in Derby in the early hours of Sunday, 9 September 2018 accompanied by two friends.

Betty Wood

Parkin failed to stop his car at a red light at the junction of Ford Street and Friar Gate just after 1am and the Renault collided with a Mercedes E320 – which had driven through on a green light.

Betty, who was in the rear of the Renault, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the QMC in Nottingham but never recovered and died a short time after her arrival at just 18 years old.

At Derby Crown Court today Parkin, of High Street, Belper, was sentenced to 16 months in jail and was banned from driving for five years and eight months after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Scott Cooper, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s collision investigation unit, said: “When George Parkin got into his car that night he did not set out to kill Betty Wood.

“He had no idea that a moment of inattention would end in the death of his friend but, as the driver of a vehicle, it was his responsibility when he got behind the wheel.

“Because of that moment Betty’s loved ones have lost a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend. Betty was a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her and had so many things to look forward to.

“My thoughts, and those of the whole force, are with her family and friends and I would like to thank them for their patience and fortitude over the past 14 months as this case has come to its conclusion.

“Sadly in my role I see, on a tragically all too regular basis, the fatal consequences of drivers not taking the necessary care behind the wheel.

“Every driver on the roads of the UK is a potential killer – and everyone needs to be aware that their actions could have devastating effects.”