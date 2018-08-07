Derbyshire woman who killed daughter and fiance in crash while drunk is jailed

A Derbyshire woman who caused the death of her daughter and fiance after crashing her car while drunk has been jailed.

Carly Tomlinson, 24, crashed her blue Fiat Panda into railings on Kilbourne Road in Belper at around 1.25am on Sunday April 30, 2017.

The scene of the crash

James Watson, 28, and Ruby Watson, six, were passengers in the vehicle and died of their injuries at the scene.

Tomlinson, of Nottingham Road, Belper, pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while unfit through drunk, was jailed for two years and banned from driving for four years.

DS Donna Tovell said: “This case shows the tragic consequences that can result from drink-driving.

“Carly Tomlinson’s decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence led to the deaths of her daughter, Ruby, and fiancé, James.

“Both six-year-old Ruby and 28-year-old James had their lives ahead of them and our condolences go to their family and friends.

“Sadly my colleagues and I see on a daily basis people who, despite the well-publicised dangers, continue to believe that it won’t happen to them.

“Carly Tomlinson didn’t think it would happen to her and she will have to live with the result of her actions for the rest of her life.”