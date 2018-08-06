Disappearance of 70-year-old Derbyshire man 'out of character'

Police are re-appealing for information about a missing Derbyshire man.

Anthony Ward, 70, was last seen on Main Street, Morton, on Thursday August 2.

Police have released a picture of Mr Ward in the outfit he was last seen wearing.

Anthony, who goes by the name Tony, is 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and has greying hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jumper and light coloured trousers.

Tony has links to the Belper area, where he previously lived, and is also a keen walker.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Tony and his disappearance is out of character.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the incident number 445-030818, by calling 101, sending a private message to Derbyshire Constabulary on Facebook, by direct messaging @DerPolContact on Twitter, or by filling in the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.