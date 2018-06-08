DISTRESSING IMAGE: Two-day old Derbyshire lamb killed by dog

A new-born lamb has been mauled to death and police reissue a warning for dog owners to keep their pets on leads.

Derbyshire Police is investigating a dog attack in a field in Holbrook which killed a two-day old lamb.

A farmer was alerted by three residents to reports of a dog chasing sheep in his field on Monday, June 4. He went down to the field at around 2pm and found a lamb had been killed.

PC Andrea Smith said: “We are making enquiries into this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the sheep being chased by a dog that morning, or if they have any information about the owner to contact us.

“We continue to remind dog owners to ensure their dog is on a lead whenever it is near livestock and hope this shocking image will help get the message across about the devastation which can be caused by a dog attack.”

PC Smith added: “It is an offence to allow a dog to worry livestock on agricultural land. Please respect the countryside and be responsible pet owners. ”

The little lamb was only two days old

General advice for dog owners is to:

•Keep dogs on a lead around busy roads

•If you know your dog is not good with other dogs then avoid letting them off the lead where there are other dogs around.

•If you are in an area where there are farm animals or wildlife, make sure you keep your dog under control, particularly during lambing season when you should keep them on a lead.

•If you allow teenagers or youngsters to walk the dog, make sure they would be able to control them while out walking.

•Encourage and reward good behaviour- teach your dog commands such as sit, stay and to come back when called.

•Always clean up after your dog, carry ‘poop scoop’ bags and dispose of the waste in a litter bin.

If you have any information about this incident please call PC Andrea Smith on 101, or click here to send her a message online.