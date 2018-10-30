Dog dies after being attacked by three other dogs in Derbyshire park

A dog has died after being attacked by three other dogs in a Derbyshire park.

Police were called to a park off Norfolk Road in Long Eaton at around 1.55pm yesterday (Monday) after receiving reports three dogs were attacking another dog.

Derbyshire Police said: "The dog that was being attacked sadly died.

"A number of officers including dog handlers attended and managed to secure the three dogs. They have been taken to kennels.

"We are investigating the circumstances and any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us should ring 101, quoting reference 18000521069."

The breeds of the dogs have not been released, but a post on the Spotted: Long Eaton Facebook page said: "Three Staffys got out and have attacked this little Spaniel and killed it on the park off Norfolk Road.

"There is a white Staffy covered in blood."

No one has been arrested and no-one was injured in the incident, police said.