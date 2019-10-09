Drug and drink-drive man collided with off-duty cop

A drug-and-drink-driver was caught after he was involved in a collision with an off-duty police officer.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 8 how James Henchcliffe, 27, of Maynard Road, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, also failed to stop after the collision on Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “An off-duty police officer was driving home just after 11pm and Mr Henchcliffe pulled out of a side-road and took a turn too wide and collided driver’s side to driver’s side with the officer’s vehicle.”

Mrs Allsop added Henchcliffe reversed and drove forward and there was another collision and the off-duty officer was injured. Henchcliffe ran and despite being grabbed and warned to stop he fled the scene, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mrs Allsop said the defendant was found at his home hiding under his bed and he was taken to hospital. Henchcliffe pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit, exceeding a drug-drive limit for a cocaine metabolite, failing to stop after a collision, and to using a vehicle without insurance.

Steve Brint, defending, said he has been seeking help after he has been affected by his time in the Army after serving in Afghanistan and war-torn countries.

Henchcliffe has also been affected by the death of his brother who died after he had been punched, according to Mr Brint.

Mr Brint said Henchcliffe does not habitually drink or take drugs and he aims to go back into the Army.

Henchcliffe was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and he was banned from driving for 22 months. He must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.