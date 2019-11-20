Drugs convict on the run from Derbyshire prison

A convict has gone on the run from a Derbyshire prison.

Jerome Jones was on day release in Birmingham and failed to return to HMP Sudbury yesterday (Monday, November 18).

Do not approach him if you see him. Pic: Derbyshire Police.

The 23-year-old was convicted at Swansea Magistrates Court in May 2018 for possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply.

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Jones is black, 5ft 5ins tall and slim. His home address is in Birmingham.

If you have seen Jones or know of his whereabouts, .do not approach him.

Instead contact police immediately on 101.

