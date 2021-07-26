Drunk driver found behind wheel in Derbyshire week after being disqualified
A drunk driver has been found behind the wheel of a car in Derbyshire just a week after they were disqualified for the same offence.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 6:56 pm
Monday, 26th July 2021, 6:57 pm
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver in Belper today (July 26).
It came just days after they were disqualified for drink driving.
Posting on Twitter, Derbyshire RPU said: “Driver of this Range Rover disqualified at court only last week for drink driving. Found driving again today, drunk again. Arrested and vehicle seized. We are applying for forfeiture of the vehicle.”