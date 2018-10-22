East Midlands sex trafficking ring jailed for 37 years

A sex trafficking gang from the East Midlands have been jailed for modern slavery offences following their involvement in illegal brothels.

The group of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire men and women, which included a father and his two sons, were arrested on December 12 2017 and were later charged with human trafficking offences.

Robert Csomo and Csaba Csomor. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

The group of criminals trafficked people into the country from Hungary, as well as within the UK, and controlled prostitution for gain.

The offences took place between 2013 and 2017.

Following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court the following verdicts and sentences were returned:

• Csaba Csomor, aged 51 and Edit Ruszo, aged 41, of Manton Crescent in Beeston, and Gabriella Ruszo, aged 32, of Cranwell Road in Strelley were found guilty of two counts of human trafficking and one count of controlling prostitution for gain.Csaba sentenced to eight years, Edit and Gabriella both received six years.

Edit Ruszo and Julianna Varga.

• Robert Csomor, aged 28, of Audley Drive in Beeston was found guilty of five counts relating to the above offences. He was sentenced to eight years.

• Csaba Csomor, aged 30 of Cranwell Road in Strelley was found guilty of modern slavery and had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of human trafficking and one count of controlling prostitution for gain. He was sentenced to 13 years.

• Julianna Varga, aged 49, of Normanton Road in Derby was found guilty of one count of human trafficking. She was sentenced to two years in jail.

Detective Inspector Harry Dick who is the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking co-ordinator for the East Midlands Region said: “This result highlights that this crime is not something that the police and partner agencies take lightly.

“We will continue to work with other forces, regionally, nationally and internationally, and partners to gather intelligence, carry out enforcement and bring these offenders to justice.”