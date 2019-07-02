Elderly people being targeted by criminals in car parks

Officers have received an increase in reports about elderly people being targeted by criminals purporting to be police officers or traffic wardens.

According to Action Fraud, offenders are approaching victims while they are parked in car parks and being told they are there illegally or have broken a speed limit and a photo has been taken of their vehicle for 'evidence'.

Victims are told they will face a substantial penalty fine unless they pay a smaller upfront fee immediately.

Victims, who opt for paying the smaller penalty, will be directed to a parking meter and asked to enter their card and PIN.

These parking meters have been tampered with by the offenders in order to retain the card.

Once the victim inserts their card and are asked for their PIN, they are shoulder surfed for their PIN by the offender.

Once the victim inputs their PIN, the card is retained by the machine and they are told by the offender to seek help from the company which operates the parking meter or their bank.

A spokesperson for Action Fraud said: "If you are suspicious about the authenticity of the fine, do not pay it until you have verified it with your local council.

"Always shield your PIN from view when using an ATM machine and never share your PIN with anyone.

"If your bank card is retained by an ATM machine, contact your bank immediately to inform them."