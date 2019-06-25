Fate of soldier who exposed his private parts to children still hangs in the balance

A soldier who exposed his private parts to children in the wooded area of a park has had his case further adjourned.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court originally heard earlier this month how Bradley Hearne, 22, admitted exposing himself after the incident near Station Road, at Barrow Hill, on May 13.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting told the hearing that police had received a report that some children were approached by a male in the park telling them he had lost his dog.

Mrs Allsop added Hearne showed them a picture of a dog and the youngsters followed him to a wooded area where he exposed himself.

The court heard that police seized CCTV footage which showed the defendant’s vehicle in the area and Hearne’s mobile phone showed he had been viewing pornography and had saved a picture of a dog.

Hearne claimed to police he had been concerned for a dog and he denied exposing himself.

However, the defendant, who is of previous good character, entered a guilty plea to the offence at Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

The court heard Hearne, of Hazelwood Drive, Barnsley, had been living in the area with his partner at the time of the offence.

Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court for a hearing on June 24 but his case has now been further adjourned until August 19.

A mental health expert previously told magistrates that the Royal Lancers trooper has been assessed as suffering with mental health problems.