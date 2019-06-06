Flasher is captured on CCTV after he exposed himself in front of a schoolgirl

A flasher was captured on CCTV exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl in a Derbyshire town centre as she made her way to school.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 5 how Philip Lockett, 18, of Penncroft Lane, Danesmoor, Clay Cross, admitted intentionally exposing his genitals at The Crescent, Buxton.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Peter Bettany said: “At about 8.20am, a child of 13 was walking to school and the defendant walked behind her and passed her and waited until she saw him around a corner and he exposed himself to her and she carried on and ran away from the scene.”

The girl stated that after the incident she could not sleep very well and for about a week she was always looking behind herself and felt a bit scared.

CCTV footage showed the youngster walking along Spring Gardens, in Buxton town centre, and the defendant can be seen walking passed her and further nearby footage at The Crescent, Buxton, showed the defendant waiting before he committed the offence.

Mr Bettany added that the youngster decided to run because she was under the impression she was being chased.

The defendant initially claimed he was simply urinating by the side of the road but later pleaded guilty to exposing himself after the incident on July 20, 2018.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor David Gittins said the offence was a chance meeting and only lasted about two seconds and Lockett had not been chasing her.

Mr Gittins added that Lockett has also been a victim of neglect with unstable living arrangements and that when the offence was committed he had still been a youth.

Magistrates sentenced Lockett to a 12 month community order with Sex Offender programme, 120 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and an £85 victim surcharge and was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years.