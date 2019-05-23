Fraudster is jailed after applying for a credit card and a loan in someone else’s name

A fraudster has been jailed after she falsely applied for a credit card and a loan in someone else’s name and went on to use the credit card.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 21 how Lian Clarke, 35, formerly of Edensor Avenue, at Fairfield, Buxton, used the identity of a woman who used to be in a relationship with a man the defendant had started to live with in Buxton.

Pictured is con-woman Lian Clarke, 35, of Blair Avenue, Flixton, Manchester, who has been jailed for 24 weeks after admitting three counts of fraud in Buxton.

Dan Church, prosecuting, said: “The victim previously lived with her partner at an address in Buxton but the two separated.

“Miss Clarke ended-up living with the victim’s ex-partner.”

Mr Church added that Clarke applied for a credit card and a loan in the name of this woman and the combined total of money obtained by the falsely obtained loan and credit card totalled £1,450.

The victim became aware something was wrong when she was contacted following credit card company checks and she was made aware of the credit card and the loan application.

Mr Church added that the credit card was used on a number of occasions including at a One Stop store, in Buxton, and for cash withdrawals and Clarke was identified as the user.

Clarke, of Blair Avenue, Flixton, Manchester, told police she was desperate and sick of having no money and she intended to pay the money back.

Mr Church said Clarke used the money to but luxury items including clothes.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by falsely applying for a loan, falsely applying for a credit card and falsely using the credit card after the offences were committed in January and February, 2018.

The probation service stated Clarke had also breached a previously imposed community order by not complying with the requirements of the order which she admitted.

Magistrates sentenced Clarke to 24 weeks for custody and ordered her to pay £1,146 in compensation.