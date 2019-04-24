Hedgerow fire in Belper believed to be 'malicious'

Firefighters in Belper were called to a hedegrow fire last night (Tuesday, April 23).

They attended the incident at around 5.50pm.
The crew used drag forks and one hose reel jet to extinguish a fire.
It is believed to be malicious ignition.
Derbyshire Police have been informed.

Fire stock image.

