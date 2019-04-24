Hedgerow fire in Belper believed to be 'malicious' Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters in Belper were called to a hedegrow fire last night (Tuesday, April 23). They attended the incident at around 5.50pm. The crew used drag forks and one hose reel jet to extinguish a fire. It is believed to be malicious ignition. Derbyshire Police have been informed. Fire stock image. Derbyshire woman must pay compensation after she damaged a neighbour’s door