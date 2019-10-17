Hundreds of Police Officers from all over the country visit Derby Knife Angel

The Knife Angel at Derby Cathedral was visited by hundreds of police officers from all over the country.

The event was arranged by the National Black Police Association (NBPA) as part of their annual conference, currently being held at Pride Park Stadium.

Tola Munro, a police sergeant in Gwent Police and the current NBPA President.

Officers and staff attending the conference took a break from proceedings to visit the National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, also known as the Knife Angel.

Tola Munro, a police sergeant in Gwent Police and the current NBPA President, said: “I was very keen to bring the delegates of the conference to see the Knife Angel as a symbol of our continued work against knife crime.

“All communities need to come together to influence and persuade against carrying bladed weapons.

“The Angel is an impressive sculpture, I had seen pictures but to see it in person is particularly powerful and a poignant reminder of why we need to work together to reduce knife crime.”

Since its arrival on Tuesday, October 1, the Knife Angel has attracted more than 61,000 visitors to its current location on Irongate, Derby and will be in place until Tuesday, October 29.