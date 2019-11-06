Knife-wielding Derbyshire man left ex-partner feeling threatened in her own home

A knife-wielding former partner who left his ex feeling threatened in her own home has narrowly been spared from jail.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, November 4, how Lee Michael Bestwick, 40, of Sandyhill Close, Chellaston, Derby, armed himself with a knife at his ex’s home at Kilburn, Belper, and threatened to hurt himself.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She was at home and he turned up unannounced and put his hand through the letter box and said, ‘Baby girl, baby girl’.”

Mrs Allsop said Bestwick insulted his ex after she had let him in and he went to the kitchen and picked up a serrated bread knife and he placed it along his forearm and indicated he was going to hurt himself.

Bestwick’s ex took the knife from him, according to Mrs Allsop, but he got another seven inch knife and threatened to hurt himself again and she managed to get this knife off him too.

However, Mrs Allsop added that Bestwick picked up a larger carving knife and his ex had felt scared that he would hurt her or himself.

Bestwick, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to common assault after the incident on October 21.

Defence solicitor Andrew Oldroyd said the assault was based on a threat rather than actual violence during an action suggesting self-harm.

He added that his previous offending dates back to 2009 apart from a dishonesty matter from last year.

Magistrates sentenced Oldroyd to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

Bestwick was also given a two-year restraining order not to contact his former partner.