Knifeman found guilty of murder after stabbing Derbyshire grandad to death

A man has this afternoon been found guilty of murdering a 57-year-old Derbyshire grandad.

John Williams, 24, of Waterford Drive in Derby, was found guilty of murdering Simon Jones while his fellow defendants Kirk Guy and Jacob Ali were convicted of manslaughter.

The men will be sentenced tomorrow.

All three men were also found guilty of conspiracy to rob following a trial at Derby Crown Court today (Wednesday, February 26).

Former RAF serviceman Mr Jones, who was from Belper, was found with stab wounds in a Chaddesden car park on Saturday, April 20 last year.

He was taken to hospital but, despite the best efforts of paramedics and doctors to save him, he later died of his injuries.

The verdicts came at the end of a trial which has lasted for almost five weeks at Derby Crown Court.

Mr Jones was previously described by his family as ‘a true gentleman who was adored by everyone.”