Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ results

The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the January 11 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Shane Anthony Smith, 33,of Compton Street, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to damaging three fence panels valued at £75. Must pay £75 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £50 compensation. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. Fined £40.

Edward Doyle, 18, of Thickley Close, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Transit van. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on police bail. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Mark Andrew Hewitt, 35, of Cavendish Street, Staveley. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a cordless screwdriver valued at £25 belonging to Wilko’s. Fined £40 and must pay £25 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for possessing a knife in a public place. Order to continue.

Tracy Coleman, 46, of Valley Road, Spital, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Spital Park and injured someone. Unless the Staffordshire Bull Terrier Buster is kept under proper control with a muzzle and a lead and harness with a person no younger than 16-years-old it must be destroyed. Fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Conor William Cronin, 21, of Hollin Close, Dunstone, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for an offence of assault by beating. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of assault by beating. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Ian Donald Hudson, 37, of No Fixed Abode. Proved in his absence that he placed himself on Burlington Street, Chesterfield, to beg. Fined £60 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ashley Mellor, 28, of No Fixed Abode. Found guilty of having a Stanley knife in a public place namely Heath Road, Holmewood, without good reason or lawful authority. Fined £20 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until October 2, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Liam John Cousins, 24, of Lucas Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises knowing that there was someone present who was opposed to the entry. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Wendy House to the value of £50. Must pay £50 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 17 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Nathan Jon Fletcher, 28, of Devonshire Close, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to damaging two interior doors valued at £50. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Conditional discharge for 12 months.

Leanna Jayne Wright, 29, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Christopher Paul Booker, 31,of Rotherham Road, Killamarsh. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £250 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating. Must pay £650 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Focus. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Indicated a guilty plea to producing a quantity of cannabis. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until January 3, 2021.

Lucy Olivia Brown, 32, of Hatton Drive, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Pandora bracelet valued at £200. Must pay £35 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order for the offences of burglary and failing to answer bail twice. Original suspended sentence for burglary and twice failing to surrender to bail varied to 12 weeks suspended for 21 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue.

Nathan John Green, 21, of Walton Drive, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Vauxhall Corsa. Fined £200 and must pay £150 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Anthony Wayne Marriott, 25, of Derwent Drive, Tibshelf. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until July 1, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 60 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until January 1, 2019. Must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

David Knowles, 47, of Devonshire Drive, Langwith. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £280 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Shinayde Theresa Ann Strachan, 28, of Houghton Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing five joints of meat valued at £50.65 belonging to the Chesterfield and District Co-operative Society. Committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £50.65 compensation and a £65 victim surcharge.

Amy Louise Covell, 35, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing clothing belonging to TK Maxx, in Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing four cans of Jack Daniels and Coke valued at £9.96 belonging to Co-operative Stores. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for an offence of theft from a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of theft which was subject to a conditional discharge. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Motoring

Cheewai Duggan Cheung, 34, of Clifton Street, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £140 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Victoria Turner, 58, of Oak Bank Avenue, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 19 months.

David James Cotterill, 52, of The Square, Middleton-by-Youlgreave, Bakewell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Paul Kevin Barnes, 29, of Blackstone Close, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.