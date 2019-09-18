The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Other

Clinton Carl Breward, 43, of Frederick Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a pedal cycle at Long Eaton. Must pay £30 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge order imposed for three counts of possessing drugs. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the conditional discharge of possessing class C drug Buprenorphine, possessing class C drug Diazepam, and possessing class C drug Tramadol. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Mark Richardson, 44, of High Holborn, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle at Ilkeston. Must pay £750 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Trevor Reeve, 75, of Fletcher Street, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Pension Credit namely that the household income had increased. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Richard Keeling, 34, of High Street, Belper. Court imposed a Criminal Behaviour Order after the defendant was convicted for using threatening behaviour. Criminal Behaviour Order imposed for three years prohibiting the defendant from entering Derby city centre as outlined by a map and prohibiting him from asking people for money in the street.

Adeyemi Taiwo, 34, of Derby Road, Stapleford. Pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. Fined £100 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jordan Robert Buckley, 26, of Hillside Rise, Belper. Application to revoke a community order due to a failure to complete an unpaid work requirement granted. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of damaging a wing mirror and a rear number plate of a vehicle in Derby and failing to surrender to custody at court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months with 70 hours of unpaid work.

Liam Mitchell Schoolar, 28, of The Greenway, Sandiacre. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs. Suspended sentence order imposed for affray varied to a prison term of 18 weeks suspended for 18 months with ten hours of additional unpaid work. Original requirements including existing unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement are to continue.

Kyle Bamford, 20, of Stainsby Avenue, Heanor. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a session with the Building Better Relationships programme and an appointment with a probation officer. Fined £50. Order varied with a new end date of April 11, 2020, with the original unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue.

Stuart Daniel Boughen, 44, of Byron Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments for unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault by beating. Community order to last until March 9, 2020, with a seven-week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Stefan Watkinson, 24, of Lovatt Drive, Langley Mill. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to make any contact with the probation service. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Assault

Manisha Robinson, 19, of Market Place, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Long Eaton. Fined £40 and must pay £20 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 24 month conditional discharge order for two counts of assaulting a police officer. No action taken on the breach.

Motoring

Michael John Ward, 79, of Wilmot Street, Sawley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit in Sawley. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

June Bladon, 44, of Farnham Walk, West Hallam, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Patrick Brennan, 28, of Kenilworth Drive, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure to driving without due care and attention at Holmes Street junction with Park Street, at Heanor. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Simon Edwards, 31, of Church Lane, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding 40mph, in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction on the A52 Brian Clough Way, at Ockbrook. Fined £207 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Robinson, 45, of Addison Road, Stonebroom. Found guilty of driving a goods vehicle on a restricted road, namely the A619 Chesterfield Road, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £75 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Liam Kearley-Connolly, 24, of Sycamore Croft, Belper. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Nottingham Road, at Belper, without due care and attention. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Nottingham Road, Belper, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Ryan Anthony Noon, 31, of High Street, Loscoe. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on the M1 motorway at Breaston, between Junctions 23 and 26, at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 67mph, when there was a temporary speed restriction in place. Fined £266 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Stacey Marie Clarke, 30, of Stainsby Avenue, Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle on Prince Street, Ilkeston, when using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ben Robert M Fairhurst, 28, of The Green, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on a restricted road, namely the B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kelly Marion Gregory, 33, of Oakdale Road, Pinxton, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle on Derby Road, at Chesterfield, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front offside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle on Derby Road, Chesterfield, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front nearside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout. No separate penalty.