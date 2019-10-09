The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Other

Anthony Michael Docherty, 41, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Heanor. Fined £80 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police vehicle. No separate penalty. Must pay £50 compensation.

Simon Paul Courtnage, 47, of Barrowby Road, Grantham. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud at Long Eaton by false representation by using a stolen bank card to make a gain. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Jason Boyd Haslam, 50, of Straight Mile, Ranby, Retford. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of committing fraud at Long Eaton by making a false representation by using a stolen bank card to make a gain. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Richard David Kirkland, 37, of Station Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window at Sandiacre valued at £20 belonging to EMH Homes. Must pay £20 compensation and £85 costs.

Tracey Riley, 45, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to depositing controlled waste, namely several bags of domestic waste, at Asda Recycling Site, on Midland Street, Long Eaton, without the authority of a current environmental permit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £666.40 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to depositing controlled waste, namely household waste, at the side of Collingwood Road, at Long Eaton, without the authority of a current environmental permit. No separate penalty.

Motoring

Matthew Alan Henderson, 26, of South Street, Eastwood. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Nottingham Road, Ripley, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, exceeded the specified limit. Fined £253 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Nathan Bernans, 19, of Hall Farm Road, Duffield, Belper. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit in Derby. Fined £153 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Bartosz Siodlak, 25, of Great Northern Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Granby Street, Ilkeston, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Granby Street, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Roger Ian Adkin, 45, of Walnut Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Stanton Road, at Ilkeston, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Stanton Road, Ilkeston, without insurance. Fined £276 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Alan Isaac Ball, 43, of Portman Road, Scunthorpe. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at Tibshelf on the M1 motorway, which was subject to a variable speed limit, at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 65mph. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Anthony Dry, 31, of Wesley Street, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove on Donner Crescent, Ilkeston, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Donner Crescent, Ilkeston, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Shane Stoppard, 56, of Westmorland Way, Jacksdale. Convicted of driving a vehicle on a restricted road on Mansfield Road, at South Normanton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 37mph. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Roger Nolan, 34, of Grundy Avenue, Selston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in Bristol and failing to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a red light traffic signal. Fined £70 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dylan Harvey Edward French, 26, of Nuncargate, Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle on Heanor Road, at Loscoe, Heanor, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop and give details. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 1, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Heanor Road, at Loscoe, Heanor, without insurance. No separate penalty.

Joe Eric Taylor, 24, of Cook Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Stanton Road, at Ilkeston, without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Stanton Road, at Ilkeston, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Stanton Road, Ilkeston, without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Stanton Road, at Ilkeston, an accident occurred whereby damage and personal injury was caused to another vehicle and another person and the defendant failed to stop. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 1, 2020, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

Craig Ivan Hitchcock, 48, of Barley Croft, Belper. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a dual carriageway, namely the A38, at South Normanton, at a speed exceeding 70mph, namely 108mph. Fined £547 and must pay a £54 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Guy Taylor, 30, of Elm Tree Avenue, Shirland, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Anthony James Botham, 48, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle in Derby without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence in Derby. No separate penalty.

Mark Harrington, 36, of Brookside, Belper. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he sued a vehicle in Derby without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Neil Thomas Haslam, 56, of Upper Dunstead Road, Heanor. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle between Junctions 24A to 25 on the M1 northbound motorway at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 60mph, contrary to a temporary maximum speed restriction. Fined £116 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Jerren Brandon Wheatley, 21, of Stapleford Lane, Toton. Found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon on Bennett Street, Long Eaton, namely an adapted, lump-hammer handle. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until October 2, 2020, with an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring and 50 hours of unpaid work.