The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Motoring

Richard Jeffrey Hole, 45, of Main Road, Morton. Found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance on Main Road, at Morton. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Shaun Ian Watson, 35, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Found guilty of failing to give information at Ripley relating to the identification of the rider of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £547 and must pay a £54 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Melvin Langley, 35, of Tamworth Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton. Fined £310 and must pay a £31 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Robert Ian Thornhill, 40, of Thorpehill Drive, Marlpool, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to driving on Ebenezer Street, Ilkeston, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Ebenezer Street, Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Sian Samuel Alfred Palmer, 28, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Nottingham Road, Ripley. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Nottingham Road, at Ripley. Fined £450 and must pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle when the registration mark was allowed to become not easily distinguishable. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle when the front nearside wheel was fitted with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. Fined £300.

Carl Ashdown, 39, of Stanford Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from driving on Nottingham Road, at Ilkeston. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Nottingham Road, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Callum Poxon, 19, of High Street, Riddings, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Market Place, at Heanor. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence on Market Place, at Heanor. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Committed to detention for eight weeks suspended for nine months with a 36 hour Attendance Centre Requirement.

Callum Poxon, 19, also of Scotholme Avenue, Nottingham. Convicted of another count of driving while disqualified in Nottingham. Committed to detention for eight weeks suspended for nine months with a 36 hours Attendance Centre Requirement. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Convicted of using a vehicle without insurance in Nottingham. No separate penalty. Convicted of failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

Stefen Geoffrey McKay, 38, of Lancaster Avenue, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at a speed exceeding 30mph namely 57mph on Cotes Park Lane, Alfreton. Fined £576 and must pay a £57 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Drugs

Jordan Bentley, 31, of John Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing two-and-half tablets of controlled class A drug methylenedioxymethylamphetamine. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Alexander Mizouri, 31, of Mill Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 4, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Richard Anthony Smith, 41, of Beauville Drive, Ilkeston. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £400 costs. Community order to last until November 5, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Other

Gary Andrew Walton, 54, of Broadway Avenue, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to report with the supervising officer. Fined £50. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing ten grammes of amphetamine, a controlled class B drug, at Ripley. Fined £110 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan George Baranow, 29, of New Street, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with the requirements of a curfew. Fined £140 and must pay £60 costs.

Aaron Joseph Dunne, 29, of Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper. Found guilty of intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress at Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper. Must pay £85 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods namely a McGregor Green chainsaw, a Bosch Green Lawnmower and a Red Petrol Can at Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper. Community order to last until November 5, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 60 hours of unpaid work. Defendant also required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from November 6, 2018, for five years.

Richard Michael Shelton, 47, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place at Critchley Street, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to attempting to have possession of a small £5 bag of mamba, a controlled class B drug. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police vehicle by spitting on the rear passenger seat at Critchley Street, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Must pay £50 compensation.

Peter Raymond Hamlet, 49, of Pennytown Court, Somercotes, Alfreton. Non-payment of a £170 fine. Committed to prison for seven days in default of a £170 payment concurrently to a current sentence.

Shannon Nicole Jean Fewkes, 21, of Beauville Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Vernon Street, Ilkeston. Fined £80 and must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a TV valued at £200 at Vernon Street, Ilkeston. Community order to last until November 7, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until November 7, 2019.

James Sands-Edwards, 42, of Sandbed Lane, Bargate, Belper. Pleaded guilty to two counts of having direct contact with a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Theft

Lee Raymond Chatfield, 41, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing two gift sets belonging to Boots, at Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing three duvet sets valued at £120 belonging to Wilkinson’s, at Ilkeston. Must pay £120 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.