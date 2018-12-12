Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston are listed below.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Jardin Main, 38, of Baker Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit at Bostocks Lane, Long Eaton. Fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Thomas Charles Heald, 20, of Castle Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle at the Boat House, Golden Valley, Riddings, Alfreton, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to property and failed to stop. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle at the Boat House, Golden Valley, Riddings, Alfreton, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to property namely a wall and having not given details failed to report the accident to police. No separate penalty.

Gareth Sergeant, 32, of Monument Lane, Ironville. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle at the Premier Inn, on Lesley Crescent, at Butterley Park, Ripley, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention at the Premier Inn, on Lesley Crescent, at Butterley Park, Ripley. Fined £518 and must pay a £51 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle at the Premier Inn, on Lesley Crescent, at Butterley Park, Ripley, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and having not given details failed to report the accident to police. No separate penalty.

Lisa Marie Evans, 34, of Hawthorne Avenue, Stretton, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance on Park Lane, at Shirland. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Connor Lee Wheelhouse, 18, of Thurston Avenue, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Newlands Road, at Riddings. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Karl Moore, 61, of Lowe Avenue, Smalley, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Dobholes Lane, in Smalley, Ilkeston. Fined £450 and must pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jade Shaw, 25, of Robin Hood Close, Eastwood. Pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in her blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £240 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Eric Christopher Larkins, 55, of Lathkilldale Crescent, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Oakland Avenue, at Long Eaton. Fined £334 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Anna McGeown, 31, of Richardson Drive, Smalley, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Richardson Drive, at Smalley. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

Sean Cutter, 26, of Bostocks Lane, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Station Road, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Station Road, Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Benjamin Plimmer, 30, of Ortzen Street, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner at Long Eaton. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Community order to last until November 25, 2019, with 50 hours of unpaid work.

Theft

Phillip Betts, 37, of Station Court, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing a tracksuit valued at £42 belonging to Sports Direct at the Albion Centre, on Bath Street, Ilkeston. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for two years.

Nathan James Cossey, 31, of Minver Crescent, Nottingham. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing metal belonging to Saint Gobain, on Littlewell Lane, at Stanton-by-Dale, Ilkeston. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while he was subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for a theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of theft which was subject to the conditional discharge after he stole phase motors belonging to Powernetics, at Loughborough. Fined £250.

Liam Baker, 28, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing of bottle wine and a chocolate bar belonging to Asda Ltd at Long Eaton. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey valued at £15 belonging to Asda Ltd at Long Eaton. Must pay £15 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 24 months.

Assault

Ryan Clarke, 25, of South Street, Ilkeston. Found guilty of assault by beating at West Street, Ilkeston. Must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until November 25, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Joshua Scott, 26, of Queen Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge order imposed for threatening behaviour. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months. Restraining order to last until November 25, 2019.

Paul Mark Baker, 33, of Wessex Drive, Giltbrook, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Heanor. Must pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 27, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until November 26, 2020.

Other

Darren Peter Leatherland, 39, of Bargate Road, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a certain person by posting messages on a Facebook account which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for two years. Restraining order to last until February 14, 2022. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a two-year conditional discharge order for an offence of harassment. No action taken on the breach.

Drugs

Daniel Michael Fisher, 30, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class A drug diamorphine. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class A drug crack cocaine. Fined £100. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class B drug 5F-MDMB-PINACA. Fined £80.